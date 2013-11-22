YANGON Nov 22 About 20 companies dropped out of
the final phase of bidding for oil and gas blocks off Myanmar's
coast, a senior energy ministry official said.
While 61 companies were qualified to bid, only about 40
submitted applications by the Nov. 15 deadline, according to the
official who declined to name the companies.
"Processing is still going on," he said on condition of
anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.
Myanmar is offering 11 shallow and 19 deep-sea blocks. Those
chosen to develop shallow blocks will be required to work with
local partners, while foreign companies can develop deep-sea
blocks on their own as few local companies have experience in
the sector.
Among the 79 companies that bid in the first stage in April
were Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp,
ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, France's Total
SA, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
PLC(PTTEP), and Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional
BHD(Petronas).
Total, PTTEP and Petronas have "a considerable edge over
newcomers", because they already have experience and
infrastructure in Myanmar, according to an Oct 21 analysis by
VDB Loi, a law firm that has advised three "super majors" on
investment in oil and gas exploration in Myanmar.
For the first time in Myanmar, the winners would be required
to perform Environment Impact Assessments before final approval
from the country's investment commission, the energy ministry
official said.