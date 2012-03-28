* Western firms seek more transparency
* Sunday's elections seen critical for Western investors
* Unlike West, Asian firms eager to expand operations
By Randy Fabi
YANGON, March 28 Western companies want more
concrete political and economic reforms before they invest in
Myanmar's oil and gas sector, giving Asian and Pacific rivals an
edge in competing to access its untapped resources, company
officials said on Wednesday.
Myanmar has opened up to the outside world with astonishing
speed since a civilian government took office last year after
five decades of military rule.
The prospect of the end of Western sanctions has prompted a
surge of interest but actual investment has yet to flood in.
"We are not in any hurry. We are watching closely and making
the necessary contacts but we will go in when we are
comfortable. There is more than enough gas to be explored," said
a senior official with a major Western oil company, who asked
not to be named.
Myanmar, one of the world's oldest oil producers which began
exporting in 1853, has been moving fast to implement political
and economic reforms, promising to float its currency and
proposing major revisions to its foreign investment law.
Sunday's parliamentary by-elections, which will be contested
by opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, are seen as a critical
gauge for investors of the government's reform pledges.
If they are free and fair, diplomats say more sanctions are
likely to be withdrawn as early as the end of April.
Human rights group, however, have advised oil companies not
to rush into Myanmar, considered one of the world's most
graft-ridden countries, since reforms can easily be reversed.
U.S. sanctions ban all domestic companies from new
investments in Myanmar, while Europe has restrictions on
domestic support for the Southeast Asian country's timber and
mining industries but not energy.
"The big Western oil companies want more transparency before
investing for the long term," said Marc Nickles, Asia-Pacific
representative for European oil firm Perenco Holdings, on the
sidelines of Myanmar's first major oil industry gathering in
years.
"This is a high risk, high reward country and you have to be
able to weather the changes," he added.
If reforms continue at the same quick pace, Perenco may
participate in the next oil and gas bidding round. This is
expected to be launched later this year after the government
completes the process, now under way, of awarding nine onshore
blocks to seven foreign oil firms.
Unlike their Western counterparts, Asian oil companies from
China and Japan to Malaysia and Thailand were eager to expand
their operations in Myanmar, after years of investment.
The last oil and gas tender was dominated by Asian oil
firms, such as Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
and Malaysia's Petronas.
"I assure you that there has never been a better time for
you to come to Myanmar and ... search for opportunities in the
oil and gas sectors," said Energy Minister U Than Htay in the
conference's opening address.
"At the end of the first international bidding round, we
will be launching another international bidding round for
onshore blocks in due course. At this moment, we have not
decided which onshore blocks to include," he added.
Foreign oil companies awarded an oil and gas block will need
to have at least one domestic energy firm as a partner, the
minister said.
Myanmar currently produces 19,600 barrels per day of crude
oil and 1.475 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas, Htin
Aung, director general of the Ministry of Energy's Energy
Planning Department, said at the conference.
Other data outlined by Htin Aung put Myanmar's proven oil
reserves at 104 million barrels onshore and another 35 million
offshore. Proven natural gas reserves were pegged at 410 billion
cubic feet onshore and 11 trillion offshore.