GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech sell-off weighs again on stocks; dollar slips
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 6 Following are the results of Myanmar's largest oil and gas tender in years that involved 18 onshore blocks, collected from two sources with direct knowledge of the deal. The sources told Reuters that around 50 bids were submitted with eight companies eventually winning ten of the fields.
For a related story, see
FIRM COUNTRY LOCAL PARTNER BLOCK*
PT ISTECH Resources Asia Indonesia Smart Technical Services EP-5
PTT E&P Thailand Win Resources PSC-G/EP-2
Geopetrol Switzerland A-1 Construction RSF-9
Petronas Carigali Malaysia UNOG RSF-2/RSF-3
CIS Nobel Oil Company Russia Alister PSC-E
Tianjin New Highland China Suntac Co Ltd MOGE-4
Jubilant India Parami Energy PSC-1
EPI Holding Ltd Hong Kong Aye Myint Khine RSF-10
*Note - EP - Exploration blocks
PSC - Production sharing blocks
IOR - Improved petroleum recovery
PCC - Performance compensation contracts
RSF - Reactivation of suspended fields (mostly marginal field development) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
OTTAWA, June 12 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied he had suggested deleting mentions of the Paris climate pact from the final communique of a major summit to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.