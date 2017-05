FACTBOX-Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu, Showa Shell sign alliance deal

TOKYO, May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on Tuesday they would achieve more than 25 billion yen ($220.01 million) in cost reductions within three years through a business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's stalled merger with Showa Shell.