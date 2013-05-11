YANGON May 11 Security concerns will likely
delay the first shipments of gas and oil from the Myanmar coast
to China through a new pipeline running across territory
controlled by ethnic militia groups, a Myanmar energy official
said on Saturday.
Construction of the 793-km pipeline will be completed by the
end of May, according to Li Zilin, vice chairman of South East
Asia Gas Pipeline Company, a conglomerate of Chinese and Myanmar
companies.
"Technically the gas pipeline is ready, but I'm not just
sure when the situation along its route will allow it to
operate," said a senior Energy Ministry official who asked not
to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
The official said operations were likely to be delayed due
to recent clashes between government forces and ethnic militia
fighters in Shan state, as well as "fierce fighting" with the
Kachin Independence Army in Kachin, a northern state that
borders China.
The pipeline will be a conduit for gas from the Shwe fields
off the coast of Rakhine, a western state bordering Bangladesh,
to China's Yunnan province.
It will also transport oil from the Middle East and Africa
overland across Myanmar, allowing China to avoid using the
Straits of Malacca between Malaysia and Indonesia, one of the
world's busiest shipping lanes.
The project has also sparked protests in Manday Island where
the pipeline begins and residents say land has been confiscated
to make way for a deep sea port.
New York-based Human Rights Watch called on the government
to drop charges against 10 protesters accused of illegally
organising a demonstration and are scheduled to appear in court
May 13. It said the detainees sought permits to protest twice
but were denied after being told Manday Island was under a state
of emergency.
"We are waiting to have transparent talks about our
grievances with the authority and the Chinese companies," Tun
Kyi, chairman of Maday Island Development Association, told
Reuters.
About 400 villages on Manday Island staged a protest last
week. Demands included adequate compensation for land seizures,
improved roads and creation of jobs.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun. Additional reporting by Jared
Ferrie; Editing by Nick Macfie)