(Adds details of casualties)

YANGON Dec 25 Two people were killed and 10 wounded in northeast Myanmar on Tuesday when a passenger plane missed an airport runway in heavy fog and landed in a rice paddy, state television said.

The pilot of the Air Bagan plane touched down beyond Heho airport in Shan state, killing one passenger and a motorcyclist on the ground, MRTV said.

MRTV had earlier reported the dead passenger was an 11-year-old boy but the airline later confirmed the deceased was a female tour guide.

Four foreigners -- two Americans, a South Korean and a Briton -- and the pilot were among the injured. The plane was carrying 63 passengers, 51 of whom were foreigners.

Air Bagan is one of five airlines operating domestic routes in Myanmar.

Owned by Tay Za, a local tycoon blacklisted by the United States for his alleged links to former military regime, Air Bagan was the country's first privately run carrier when it was established in 2004. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Martin Petty and Daniel Magnowski)