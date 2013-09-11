Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to the BBC debate section during the World Economic Forum in Naypyitaw June 6, 2013. In a cramped auditorium in Myanmar's capital, pro-democracy champion Suu Kyi had a message for the world's business elite: her country... REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

WARSAW Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi had to walk through the rain to visit Poland's parliament on Wednesday after protesters blocked traffic, but she said she did not mind because it showed democracy in action.

Nobel Peace Prize-winner Suu Kyi, who spent many years under house arrest for opposing Myanmar's military rulers, had to get out of her car and walk to avoid crowds of trade unionists protesting in front of the parliament in Warsaw.

Speaking to reporters after she reached the building, she brushed off the inconvenience. "It was interesting to me to see a democracy in action," she said. "I had to come to the parliament on foot despite the rain."

"The whole thing, thanks to the colourful jackets (worn by protesters), is beautiful," she said.

Suu Kyi was due to meet the speaker of the Polish parliament, Ewa Kopacz, on Wednesday. On Thursday she is scheduled to meet Lech Walesa, a fellow Nobel Peace Prize laureate who led protests that helped oust Poland's Communist rulers.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)