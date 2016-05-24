YANGON May 24 A court in Myanmar sentenced a
young poet to six months in jail on Tuesday for defaming former
president Thein Sein, making him one of the first political
activists sentenced since Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San
Suu Kyi took power in April.
Maung Saung Kha, 23, used his Facebook account to publish a
poem featuring a tattoo of a president on his penis. He was
charged for defaming Thein Sein under telecommunications laws,
used to curb free speech in several other recent cases.
Because Maung Saung Kha has spent more than six months in
jail since being arrested, he will be freed on Tuesday. But the
case highlights the limits of control that Suu Kyi's government,
elected in November on pledges of democratization, has over the
government where the military plays an outsized political role.
It also draws attention to a continued use of the
telecommunications law to stifle dissent. The act, enacted as
part of an opening up of the telecoms sector in 2013, bans use
of the telecoms network to "extort, threaten, obstruct, defame,
disturb, inappropriately influence or intimidate".
"I'm glad I can go home freely, but I'm disappointed about
the verdict," said Maung Saung Kha after leaving the court.
"Even though we have a democratically elected government,
the verdict was like from the old days."
The judiciary in Myanmar has for decades been an instrument
of oppression by the junta against democratic opposition
activists, many from Suu Kyi's party, jailing them for long
terms on show trials.
Despite Suu Kyi's victory in November, the military-drafted
constitution guarantees it control over the Home Ministry, which
oversees the courts. It also controls two other security
ministries and controls 25 percent of seats in the parliament.
Last year, NGO worker Patrick Kum Jaa Lee was sentenced to
six months in jail for commenting on a picture showing a foot
standing on a photo of army chief Min Aung Hlaing. Several more
people were charged under the same law this year.
Suu Kyi's government released scores of political prisoners
shortly after taking power, but 64 people remain behind bars and
138 are awaiting trial for political actions, according to the
Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog.
It is unclear whether the NLD plans to reform the
telecommunications law or how far it intends to change other
opperesive laws from the military era.
Human rights advocates raised alarm that its draft of a
revised law regulating public demonstrations keeps many
military-era curbs on free speech.
