YANGON Nov 19 Myanmar will not change its
constitution until after a general election late next year, the
parliament speaker said, complicating efforts by opposition
leader Aung San Suu Kyi to reduce the military's political
power, or run for president.
A referendum on amending the military-drafted 2008
constitution could be held in May, but no changes would be
introduced until after a new parliament was elected, lower house
speaker Shwe Mann said.
"We can't afford in the present political and administrative
scenario to make any mistakes in amending the constitution right
now," he told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw, comments that
were broadcast on Radio Free Asia on Wednesday.
Suu Kui's party compiled a petition with nearly five million
signatures in July calling for changes in a constitutional
clause that would essentially weaken the military's legislative
powers and allow amendments to be made easier.
Among the controversial clauses is one that bars Suu Kyi
from the presidency because her children hold British
citizenship, which U.S. President Barack Obama last week said
"doesn't make much sense".
