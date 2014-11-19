(Recasts, adds details, background)
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON Nov 19 Myanmar's constitution cannot be
changed until after next year's general election, the speaker of
parliament said, casting doubt on the chances of Nobel laureate
Aung San Suu Kyi becoming president and the military's political
power being weakened.
Lower house chairman Shwe Mann reaffirmed his intent to run
for president himself and said amendments to the constitution,
which bars Suu Kyi and gives the military a legislative veto,
could only be changed after a new parliament convenes after the
poll late next year.
Shwe Mann's comments are likely to cause a stir amid
simmering political tensions between political leaders ahead of
the vote that will decide who will run Myanmar until 2020.
"We can't afford in the present political and administrative
scenario to make any mistakes in amending the constitution right
now," he told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw, comments that
were broadcast on Radio Free Asia on Wednesday.
After several years of astonishing change in the wake of the
country's shift from military rule to a semi-civilian system,
critics say Myanmar's reforms have stalled and the military is
reasserting itself amid challenges to a political stake it
guaranteed itself when it drafted the 2008 constitution.
Shwe Mann, who was third in command of the junta before it
ceded power in 2011, is an influential figure who has sought to
appear magnanimous in supporting Suu Kyi running for president,
but says that decision rests with elected lawmakers.
He said a referendum on amending the constitution could be
held in May, but any changes agreed by the public would be
introduced after a new parliament was elected. That means the
legislature would retain a 25 percent quota for the military
that ruled Myanmar with an iron fist for 49 years.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD) said
Shwe Mann had no right to say when the constitution would be
changed.
"Shwe Mann doesn't have the power to make this decision.
It's up to lawmakers and parliament to make it," spokesman Nyan
Win said. "It's a pity he didn't offer any reason ... if he did,
we would be able to talk about it."
The NLD compiled a petition with nearly five million
signatures in July calling for changes in a clause that would
essentially weaken the military's legislative powers and allow
amendments to be made easier.
Among the controversial clauses is one baring Suu Kyi from
the presidency because her children hold British citizenship,
which U.S. President Barack Obama last week said "doesn't make
much sense".
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie)