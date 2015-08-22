YANGON Aug 22 Myanmar's ruling party on
Saturday appealed for unity, saying its ousted party chief would
stay 'faithful', after a parliamentary vote exposed a rift in
the ruling bloc, amid the biggest political shake-up since the
end of military rule.
President Thein Sein last week sacked his ambitious rival
Shwe Mann before party headquarters were sealed off with police
trucks in the middle of the night, sparking worries about
Myanmar's first free elections in 25 years set for Nov.8.
The November election, seen as a crucial test of the
country's reforms, is expected to be won by opposition leader
Aung Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, but she is banned
from becoming president under the military-drafted constitution.
Shwe Mann, who has stayed on as the speaker of the lower
house, fought back on Thursday, when his supporters across the
political spectrum rejected a controversial bill that could have
led to his impeachment.
The vote underscored the former general's sway among
rank-and-file lawmakers and exposed divisions in the ruling
Union Solidarity and Development Party, whose regular MPs were
angered by the way in which Shwe Mann was removed from the
leadership.
"I understand there are some people in our party who prefer
Shwe Mann and are disappointed about the way this happened,"
Tin Naing Thein, USDP's new secretary general, told reporters at
party headquarters in the capital, Naypyitaw.
"All of us are colleagues who have worked together for many
years," he added. "So even if the leadership changes, I believe
we are still united."
Under the recall bill opposed by Shwe Mann and Suu Kyi,
lawmakers would lose their seats if 1 percent of constituents
signed a petition to recall them and the election commission
found the complaint against them justified.
In a rare close vote on Thursday, lawmakers postponed the
discussion on the bill until the next session of parliament,
which will come after the November election.
Shwe Mann has openly voiced his presidential ambitions and
has forged a close relationship with the charismatic Nobel
laureate. The two last met after Shwe Mann's ouster, right
before the reopening of parliament this week.
Asked whether he was worried about Shwe Mann's next steps,
Tin Naing Thein said, "We are not worried about his response at
all. We believe that he's a trustworthy person."
"This man will be faithful to his country and his party."
(Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)