* Myanmar ceasefire could end long-running conflicts
* China denies accusations it has undermined peace process
* Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi does not attend
ceremony
By Antoni Slodkowski
NAYPYITAW, Oct 15 Myanmar's government and eight
armed ethnic groups signed a ceasefire agreement on Thursday,
the culmination of more than two years of negotiations aimed at
bringing an end to the majority of the country's long-running
conflicts.
The deal fell short of its nationwide billing, with seven of
the 15 armed groups invited declining to sign due to
disagreements over who the process should include and ongoing
distrust of Myanmar's semi-civilian government and its
still-powerful military.
President Thein Sein, a former general, made the nationwide
ceasefire a key platform for his reformist agenda after taking
power in 2011 and ending nearly 50 years of military rule.
While the absentees were a blow to the president, who pushed
for the deal to be signed ahead of a Nov. 8 general election, he
described the deal on Thursday as historic.
"The nationwide ceasefire agreement (NCA) is a historic gift
from us to our generations of the future," Thein Sein said at a
signing ceremony attended by hundreds of diplomats, officials
and rebel group representatives in the country's capital.
"This is our heritage. The road to future peace in Myanmar
is now open."
Thein Sein said he would continue with efforts to convince
other groups to join the ceasefire later.
Among those that signed was the Karen National Union (KNU),
Myanmar's oldest armed group. The KNU has fought one of the
world's longest-running conflicts with the Myanmar military
spanning nearly 70 years.
"The NCA is a new page in history and a product of brave and
energetic negotiations," Saw Mutu Say Poe, the chairman of the
KNU, said at the ceremony.
U.S. PRESSURE
U.S. President Barack Obama, who has portrayed his country's
backing of Myanmar's reforms as a foreign policy success, has
pushed Thein Sein to conclude the ceasefire as part of wider
changes to protect minorities.
"The United States commends all sides for their ongoing
efforts to bring an end to the longest-running civil conflict in
the world," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a
statement on Thursday.
The U.S. remained concerned about reports of continued
military offensives in the Kachin and Shan states and lack of
humanitarian access to 100,000 displaced people in those areas,
he said.
Later on Thursday, Kirby called for the immediate release of
two activists arrested, reportedly in response to posts on
Facebook.
He said the use of a 2013 law on telecommunications to
charge Kachin peace activist Patrick Kum Jaa Lee and another on
electronic transactions to charge Chaw Sandi Tun "directly
contradicts democratic principles and the government's own
stated commitment to promote political reform and respect human
rights."
Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi did not attend the
ceasefire ceremony.
The United Wa State Army, believed to be the largest and
best equipped of the country's armed ethnic groups, has remained
largely on the sidelines of the peace process since its
beginning and did not sign.
Also missing is the Kachin Independence Organization, which
controls vast areas of Kachin State, in Myanmar's northeast.
The group's armed wing, the Kachin Independence Army, has
clashed regularly with the Myanmar military since 2011, when a
17-year ceasefire between the two broke down.
An official from the government-linked Myanmar Peace Center
told Reuters the two groups, which operate on the Myanmar-China
border, had come under pressure from China not to sign. China
has denied these allegations.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Beijing
"welcomes and supports" Myanmar's political progress.
All of the groups signing were removed this week by the
government from its list of Unlawful Associations.
The colonial-era law was used to prosecute people who had
contact with the groups. The removals could be a crucial step to
the groups joining the political mainstream.
