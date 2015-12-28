YANGON Dec 28 A Myanmar court jailed a woman
for six months on Monday for a Facebook post "ridiculing" the
country's army chief and the colour of a new uniform, the latest
in an escalating crackdown on free speech.
Chaw Sandi Tun, a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's
election-winning National League for Democracy (NLD) party, was
found guilty by the Ma-ubin Township Court in Ayeyawady Region,
lawyer Robert San Aung told Reuters.
She was sentenced under the telecommunications law, enacted
in 2013 as part of an opening up of the telecoms sector.
The act contains a broadly worded clause that prohibits use
of the telecoms network to "extort, threaten, obstruct, defame,
disturb, inappropriately influence or intimidate".
Chaw Sandi Tun's post compared the light green new uniform
for army officers with that of a "longyi", a traditional Myanmar
skirt worn by Suu Kyi.
She was arrested in October. The same month, Patrick Kum Jaa
Lee, an NGO worker, was arrested for a Facebook post that mocked
the army.
He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.
Critics say the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on
social media posts deemed offensive to the military and
government.
Myanmar has been ruled by a quasi-civilian government since
2011 following five decades of military rule and has been widely
praised for ushering in a series of economic and political
reforms.
But in recent months critics have accused the military and
government of returning to junta-era tactics, amid arrests over
social media posts and a violent police crackdown on a student
protest earlier this year which left scores wounded.
