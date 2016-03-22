YANGON, March 22 Myanmar's president-elect has nominated Aung San Suu Kyi to join the cabinet formed by her National League for Democracy (NLD), the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, after the party swept to a historic election victory in November.

A list of proposed cabinet ministers seen by Reuters showed the Nobel peace prize laureate's name next to four ministries: minister of the president's office, foreign affairs, electric power and energy, and education.

Suu Kyi led the NLD to a landslide win, but a constitution drafted by the former junta bars her from the presidency because her two sons are British citizens, as was her late husband. The incoming government will take power next month. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Alex Richardson)