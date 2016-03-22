YANGON, March 22 Myanmar's president-elect has
nominated Aung San Suu Kyi to join the cabinet formed by her
National League for Democracy (NLD), the speaker of parliament
said on Tuesday, after the party swept to a historic election
victory in November.
A list of proposed cabinet ministers seen by Reuters showed
the Nobel peace prize laureate's name next to four ministries:
minister of the president's office, foreign affairs, electric
power and energy, and education.
Suu Kyi led the NLD to a landslide win, but a constitution
drafted by the former junta bars her from the presidency because
her two sons are British citizens, as was her late husband. The
incoming government will take power next month.
