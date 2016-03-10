Central executive committee member of the National League for Democracy U Htin Kyaw arrives for the opening of the new parliament in Naypyitaw February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/files

NAYPYITAW Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) proposed Htin Kyaw, a close friend of party leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, as its presidential candidate for the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

Suu Kyi is barred from holding the presidency under a junta-drafted 2008 constitution because her children are not Myanmar citizens. She has said she would run the country anyway through a proxy.

The NLD won a huge parliamentary majority in elections in November, so the candidate it backs for the presidency is likely to take the top job.

The country's upper house, lower house and the military will each nominate a candidate. The joint parliament will then vote, with the winner elected president and the two losing candidates becoming vice presidents.

