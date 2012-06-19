* Wants to loosen state control of key industries
* Calls for more foreign aid and expertise
* Investment law to be enacted "soon"
* Speech comes as Suu Kyi grabs headlines in Europe
YANGON, June 19 Myanmar will embark on a "second
wave of reforms" that will include tentative privatisation and a
law on the minimum wage, President Thein Sein said on Tuesday,
indicating no let-up in the country's rapid economic overhaul.
"From this year onwards, we are working on a second wave of
reforms which will focus especially on the development of the
country and the public's welfare," said the former general, who
has presided over the managed float of Myanmar's currency and
other unprecedented reforms since taking office last year.
An eagerly awaited foreign investment law would be enacted
in the next parliamentary session, expected next month, while
the government was also drafting laws on industrial zones and a
minimum wage.
The government vowed to triple gross domestic product per
capita by fiscal 2015/16, Thein Sein said in a televised speech
billed by official media as a "state of the union address" on
his impoverished country's reform process.
In the wake of sectarian riots in northwest Myanmar that
killed 50 people and displaced 30,000, he also vowed to
"continue to work on national reconciliation, national peace and
stability and the rule of law, and the safety of the public".
Thein Sein, whose quasi-civilian government replaced a
military junta that he was a member of 15 months ago, spoke of
reducing the state role in several important industries,
including telecommunications, electricity, energy, forestry,
education, health and "financial matters".
"The privatisation that is in the second wave of government
reforms does not mean we are going to break them up and sell
them," he said.
The president said the government's budget alone would not
be enough to achieve its goals and highlighted the need for more
foreign help in terms of aid, grants, loans and expertise to
reduce poverty and boost the economy.
WARNING ON "INCITEMENT"
However, he cautioned that Myanmar would "choose the type of
investment that does not hurt the environment and social
economy".
His remarks were strikingly similar to those of the wildly
popular Aung San Suu Kyi, who has returned to Europe for the
first time since 1988, when she left her family life in Britain
and found herself thrust into Myanmar's fight against
dictatorship, mostly from the confines of her Yangon home.
Thein Sein's businesslike address is unlikely to take
attention away from Suu Kyi's five-nation tour, on which she has
met heads of state, attended a star-studded concert and received
a standing ovation in Oslo where she delivered her acceptance
speech for the Nobel Peace Prize she won in 1991 while in
detention.
Thein Sein cancelled his appearance at a World Economic
Forum in Bangkok early this month, prompting speculation that he
feared being upstaged by Suu Kyi, whose attendance marked her
first visit outside Myanmar in 24 years.
Thein Sein on Tuesday alluded to recent street protests over
chronic power outages by acknowledging that the popular demand
for electricity outstripped the supply from the country's mainly
hydroelectric sources.
He announced the formation of a national energy committee to
investigate alternative energy sources such as natural gas, much
of which Myanmar now sells to neighbouring Thailand.
His speech was short on politics, but in a veiled reference
to the recent sectarian riots between Buddhist Rakhine and
Muslim Rohingya, he warned of "incitement" and urged the public
to "work in a united manner for the country's development".
Thein Sein did not touch upon the fate of hundreds of
political prisoners who remain behind bars, of whom Suu Kyi on
Saturday called for the "earliest, unconditional release".