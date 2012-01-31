SINGAPORE Jan 31 Myanmar President Thein
Sein said his government was committed to political reform and
would put the stability of the country ahead of economic
development, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
The president, in Singapore for a three-day official visit
that began on Sunday, has overseen dramatic reforms over the
past few months, including the freeing of hundreds of political
prisoners, a loosening of media controls and engagement with
Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the fight for democracy in Myanmar.
The government has also agreed to ceasefires with several
ethnic rebel groups in the past three months and is holding
talks with others, some of which have been fighting for autonomy
for decades.
"The future of Myanmar lies in peace and stability, while
economic development is a secondary priority for the country,"
Thein Sein said in an interview with the newspaper.
"We are already on the chosen path to democracy and we will
continue. We are nurturing the system to have a flourishing
democracy in the country," he said.
Thein Sein was part of the junta that stepped aside when a
nominally civilian government took office last March. As the
country has opened up to the outside world, he and his ministers
have started speaking more to the media.
The president indicated interest in developing trade in
foreign currencies and stocks as part of Myanmar's economic
reforms.
"At the moment we do not have the skills and
expertise (in this area) and are seeking technical assistance
from international financial institutions," he said.
Japan's Daiwa Securities is advising on how to develop the
barely functioning stock exchange it helped set up in Myanmar in
the 1990s. South Korean bourse operator Korea Exchange has held
talks with the authorities on a separate bourse.
The International Monetary Fund is advising on currency
reforms.
Singapore said on Monday it would help Myanmar train its
people in areas such as economic planning and urban development.
The government has launched a number of initiatives to boost
the economy, introducing tax breaks for foreign investors and
announcing tax exemptions to help exports of commodities such as
rice, beans, corn and rubber.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Alan Raybould)