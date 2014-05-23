BRIEF-Cleantech Invest takes part in Nuuka Solutions financing round
* Nuuka Solutions has closed financing round that was joined by Cleantech Invest and several other investors
State-owned Myanma Economic Bank (MEB) will disburse 983.58 billion kyat ($1.02 billion) agriculture loans this financial year which started on April 1, compared with 1,156.1 billion kyat in the previous year, the state-run Mirror Daily reported.
Myanma Agricultural Development Bank used to handle agricultural loans, but MEB has started issuing such loans since last fiscal, the paper added. Now, MEB is the only government-run bank that issues agri loans.
The annual interest rate for this year's loans will be 5 percent, down from 8.3 percent in the previous year. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 966.0000 Myanmar Kyats) (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ALMATY, Jan 24 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it had been informed about the start of merger talks between the country's two biggest lenders, Kazkommertsbank (KKB) and Halyk Bank .
Jan 24 (Reuters) Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 8 months and 2 days 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATES COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 507 mln 1.02 1.02