BRIEF-Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International's chairman retires
April 20 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
Liquor, beer and wine will soon be allowed to be imported into Myanmar after ongoing talks among respective government departments and chambers of commerce finalise taxes and duties, the 7Day Daily reported, citing Commerce Minister Win Myint.
Overtaxing can lead to smuggling, while under-taxing can encourage free flow of drinks into the country, Win Myint said. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 20 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
* Imax Corp says Imax increases full-year 2017 installation guidance to approximately 160 new theater systems from 150 - 155 theater systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: