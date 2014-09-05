Restaurant Group finance chief Nightingale set to leave - Sky News
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.
Myanmar Automobile-Makers and Distributors Association will set up a public company with a startup capital of 5,000 million kyat ($5 million), contributed by 50 leading members, the Voice Daily reported quoting chairman Soe Tun of the Association.
Soe Tun said the company plans to raise up to 20,000 million kyat ($20 million) through a public offering.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Mattel inc - q1 reported loss per share $0.33; q1 adjusted loss per share $0.32; q1 net sales $735.6 million versus. 869.4 million last year