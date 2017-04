Senior officials of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), at their 16th meeting in Nay Pyi Taw, on Sunday agreed to establish the permanent secretariat of the BIMSTEC in Bangladesh capital Dhaka, the State-run Mirror Daily reported.

BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)