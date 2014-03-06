There are over 1.4 million users of Facebook, the world's largest social network, in Myanmar, the Voice Daily reported, citing Paul Webster, a senior official from Facebook APAC.

Webster said 1.1 million out of over 1.4 million users use the website on their mobile phones, and the number of users were expected to rise as telecom infrastructure improves in the country, the paper added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newroom; Editing by Anand Basu)