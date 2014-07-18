The Labour Ministry has filed a legal suit against the South Korean owner of Master Sports Shoe Factory, in Hlaingthaya Industrial Zone outside Yangon, for closing it without paying compensation to the workers, the 7Day daily reported.

Over 800 workers staged a protest march in front of the South Korean Embassy on Thursday since their owner had fled without paying compensation.

