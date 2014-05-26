BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da's Q1 net profit up 137.8 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 137.8 percent y/y at 695.4 million yuan ($100.87 million)
Foreign Direct Investment projects from some regional countries, which are experiencing political turmoil, are likely to move into Myanmar, the Voice Daily reported, citing some leading local businessmen.
Lured by E.U's restoration of GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) trading privileges on Myanmar, a number of garment factories have already moved to Myanmar, the daily quoted Chairman Myat Thin Aung of Hlaingthaya Special Industrial Estate, western outskirts of Yangon, as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it will buy company, which is mainly engaged in laser printer, information and environmental equipment parts business located in Shenzhen, China, from its Hong Kong unit, which is engaged in office equipment parts business