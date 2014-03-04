BRIEF-Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International's chairman retires
Myanmar earned more than $1.1 billion in 2013 from garment exports due to E.U's restoration of GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) trading privileges, the Eleven Daily reported, quoting Myint Soe, chairman of Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association.
Garment exports in Myanmar are expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2014, the report said.
Myint Soe said the thriving garment sector was able to create more job opportunity in 2013, the daily added.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Imax Corp says Imax increases full-year 2017 installation guidance to approximately 160 new theater systems from 150 - 155 theater systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: