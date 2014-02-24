A survey will be conducted on the health requirements of people from the lower and middle classes in Myanmar to introduce a suitable insurance system by 2015, the Voice Daily reported, quoting Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein as saying.

None of the 13 insurance companies operating in the country offers health insurance at present, the paper added. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom)