By Aung Hla Tun
| YANGON, April 1
YANGON, April 1 Four private dailies hit the
newsstands for the first time in almost 50 years in Myanmar on
Monday, but many others failed to appear, hamstrung by poor
financing, archaic equipment and a dearth of reporters.
Sixteen dailies were granted licences by authorities, but
only four were published.
The government-affiliated Union Daily, one of three dailies
available free of charge, used financial clout to beat out
competitors like D-Wave, the paper of opposition leader Aung San
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), for which
publication preparations are still underway.
"All four papers sold out quickly today," Kyi Kyi, a
roadside book vendor, told Reuters.
"But it's very hard to predict their future sales since
three of them were distributed free of charge today and the
remaining one was sold at 150 kyat ($0.17) per copy,"
Myanmar's quasi-civilian government took power in early 2011
after the military dictatorship relinquished a half-century
stranglehold on the former Burma. It embarked on media reforms
as part of its democratisation programme in August 2012, when it
relaxed draconian censorship.
The three other newspapers distributed were the Voice Daily,
Golden Fresh Land and The Standard Time Daily, all
Burmese-language publications.
Competitors were unwilling, or unable, to get their dailies
into the hands of the public quite as quickly.
"Frankly it's quite early to say for sure when ours will
come out. We are still making necessary preparations to publish
the daily," said Han Tha Myint, a member of the NLD's Central
Executive Committee, which publishes D-Wave Weekly.
STUMBLING BLOCKS
Distribution, poor infrastructure, outmoded printing
equipment and staffing issues are some of the stumbling blocks
for media organisations wanting to expand into dailies.
"To be frank, the government granted licences much earlier
than we expected and we were caught by surprise," said the
editor of one private paper, who uses the pseudonym Ko Maung.
"There are a lot of things we have to prepare like printing
facilities and training staff," he told Reuters, pegging
well-funded state-owned dailies as the likely major competitors
in a market that will become very crowded, very quickly.
The Ministry of Information has invited local and foreign
partners to invest in a joint venture to publish the New Light
of Myanmar, a former state propaganda newspaper and the only
English-language daily in the country.
Other media groups are waiting for clarity on how Myanmar
will treat publications benefitting from foreign investment.
"It's been an excruciating wait, a bit like a tree trying to
grow through a crack in a rock, but we have now arrived at the
starting line and no one seems at all in a hurry," Ross Dunkley,
managing editor of The Myanmar Times, which is applying for
licences for both Burmese and English dailies, said last month.
Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks Myanmar
151st out of 179 countries in its Press Freedom Index, up 18
places compared to the previous year.
RSF has warned that a media bill, presented to parliament in
March, could threaten the "fragile" progress Myanmar has made
since 2011.
It criticised provisions that could result in newspapers
being declared illegal for publishing material liable to
threaten national reconciliation, denigrate religions or disturb
the rule of law.
(Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ron Popeski)