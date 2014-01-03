(Repeats to widen distribution) Myanmar will stick to the 1967 demarcation of the Indian border though a major Indian political party has talked about annexing the Kabaw Valley, the 7Day Daily reported, quoting Presidential spokesman and Deputy Information Minister Ye Htut.

There are growing concerns among the local people in border town Tamu as India's BJP party is pledging to annex the region if it wins in the upcoming general elections, it added.

