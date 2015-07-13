Shopify's 1st-qtr revenue jumps 75 pct
May 2 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc, reported a 75 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as more merchants used its platform to set up and manage online stores.
Dutch brewing giant Heineken marked its return to Myanmar after a 20-year absence with the opening of a new $60 million brewery in Hmawby outside commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, the State-run Global New Light of Myanmar said. (bit.ly/1fdRV6R)
May 2 Coach Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.