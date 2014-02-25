BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Some new industrial estates will be developed around commercial city Yangon to help reduce land prices at existing estates, the 7Day Daily reported quoting Kyaw Soe, Regional Minister for Forestry and Energy.
Land prices at 24 existing industrial estates around Yangon range between 60 million kyat and 800 million kyat per acre ($61,000-$813,400) depending on the locations, the paper added.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 983.5000 Myanmar kyats) (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.