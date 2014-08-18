BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
(Repeats to add "Myanmar Press" tag in headline) Labour Minister Aye Myint has advised the Myanmar Investment Commission to insure factories set up using foreign direct investment so as to ensure workers are compensated in case of issues with the owner, the 7Day Daily reported.
A South Korean factory owner had shut down his unit and fled last month without paying any compensation to the workers, the daily said. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.