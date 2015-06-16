UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
State-owned Myanma Insurance and 11 local private companies will start selling identical health insurance policies at Kyat 50,000 (about $45) per unit under a one-year trial effective July 1, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported, citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein. (bit.ly/1fdRV6R) ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.