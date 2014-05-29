Myanmar Lawyers' Network (MLN) is planning to sue the government and a private company for developing a hotel project at a heritage building in downtown Yangon, the state-run New Light of Myanmar quoted MLN executive Soe Tint as saying at a protest on Wednesday. About 200 lawyers took part in the protest.

Located at the heart of the commercial city and overlooking the Yangon River, the 90-year old building used to house the Yangon Division Court and township courts till 2012. The Second Parliament Meeting was held in that building after Myanmar won independence from the British in 1948, the paper added.

