Two more private banks will be allowed to offer mobile banking services within weeks, bringing the total number of such providers to four, the Voice Daily reported, citing a senior central bank official.

The official told the paper that Innwa Bank and Myawaddy Bank, both owned by the military, currently offer mobile banking services, and First Private Bank and CB Bank will be granted permission for mobile banking.

