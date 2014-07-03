BRIEF-Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 19.7 pct to 28.9 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 19.7 percent to 28.9 percent, from net profit of 65.2 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales
Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, a manufacturer for brand leaders Nike, Adidas, Reebok and Puma, will invest $100 million in a factory project in commercial city Yangon, the Voice Daily reported CEO Patty Tsai of the group as saying.
Scheduled to be launched late in 2015, the factory is targeted to manufacture about 0.8 million pairs of shoes per month in 2019, Patty Tsai said. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 19.7 percent to 28.9 percent, from net profit of 65.2 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.