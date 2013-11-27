BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Officials hope that the soon-to-start "Special Economic Zone" at Thilawa near Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon will underpin a jobs boom in time for the country's 2015 elections. (link.reuters.com/jug94v)
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: