State-owned Myanmar Insurance Enterprise (MIE) will introduce an insurance policy that will grant small and medium enterprises collateral-free loans in the next fiscal year starting April 2014, the 7Day Daily reported, citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein.

If the new system works well for MIE, the 12 private insurance companies will later be allowed to do it, he added.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)