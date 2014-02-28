BRIEF-Attica Bank group's after tax loss shrinks in 2016 at 49.8 million euros
* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.
State-owned Myanmar Insurance Enterprise (MIE) will introduce an insurance policy that will grant small and medium enterprises collateral-free loans in the next fiscal year starting April 2014, the 7Day Daily reported, citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein.
If the new system works well for MIE, the 12 private insurance companies will later be allowed to do it, he added.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.
* FY 2016 net profit 10.2 million zlotys ($2.62 million)versus 864,400 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8868 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)