State-owned Small and Medium Industrial Bank (SMIDB) plans to lend 20 billion kyat ($20.6 million) to entrepreneurs in the next fiscal year, starting April 1, the state-owned New Light of Myanmar reported.

The SMIDB, which now has 12 branches across the country, will open four more branches soon. (link.reuters.com/num24v)

