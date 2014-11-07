BRIEF-JS sees FY 2017 Q2 revenue to be 65.1 bln won
April 26 JS Corp : * Sees FY 2017 Q2 revenue to be 65.1 billion won Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/jzE3wp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
South Korea's Taekwang group will invest $100 million in Myanmar to set up a shoe factory in an industrial zone near the Hanthawaddy International Airport in Bago, about 50 miles from Yangon, the Voice Daily reported quoting a local official of the company.
The official said factory construction had already started and the company would manufacture international branded sports shoes there, from early 2017. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 26 JS Corp : * Sees FY 2017 Q2 revenue to be 65.1 billion won Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/jzE3wp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment