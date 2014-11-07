South Korea's Taekwang group will invest $100 million in Myanmar to set up a shoe factory in an industrial zone near the Hanthawaddy International Airport in Bago, about 50 miles from Yangon, the Voice Daily reported quoting a local official of the company.

The official said factory construction had already started and the company would manufacture international branded sports shoes there, from early 2017. ----

