BRIEF-Almi Invest Västsverige and TSP Förvaltning cut EatGood stake to less than 10 pct
* STAKES OF ALMI INVEST VÄSTSVERIGE AND TSP FÖRVALTNING DECREASE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT
Malaysia-based Tan Chong Group will invest $200 million in the Nissan car factory in Myanmar, the Eleven Daily reported, citing a senior official from United Diamond Motor Co, local partner of Tan Chong Group.
The factory will be built on a 100-acre plot in Bago, about 50 miles north of Yangon, the report said. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says its Q1 net profit up 26 percent y/y at 283.2 million yuan ($41.11 million)