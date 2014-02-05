Malaysia-based Tan Chong Group will invest $200 million in the Nissan car factory in Myanmar, the Eleven Daily reported, citing a senior official from United Diamond Motor Co, local partner of Tan Chong Group.

The factory will be built on a 100-acre plot in Bago, about 50 miles north of Yangon, the report said. ----

