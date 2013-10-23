BRIEF-Xinhuanet plans tech JV, share trade to resume
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($28.99 million) to set up technology JV with partners
The Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology has invited tenders from local and foreign companies for providing internet service through broadband wireless (Wi-Fi) across the country, the 7 Day newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($28.99 million) to set up technology JV with partners
* Notes that there has been recent speculation regarding a possible general offer for company