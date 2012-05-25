* Suu Kyi addresses rally, tells crowd to protest within the
law
* Mixed govt response: measures to boost power and
dispersing protesters
* Protesters mock presidential adviser
By Andrew R.C. Marshall and Jason Szep
YANGON, May 25 A week of protests in Myanmar
over chronic power outages gained momentum on Friday after
opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi gave them her blessing and
the government's response added to popular outrage.
The protesters who gathered in Yangon as night fell, holding
candles and praying for electricity, are testing their newfound
freedoms in a fledgling democracy led by many of the same former
generals who violently crushed past expressions of dissent.
"Over there I can already see candles," Suu Kyi, the Nobel
Peace Prize laureate detained for 15 years, told a crowd of
supporters shortly before the protest, the latest in a series of
demonstrations over power outages that began on Sunday in the
northern city of Mandalay and spread to other areas.
"I'm happy to see them, because...I know people are
expressing themselves peacefully. I remember an old saying: if
you can't light a torch, light a candle. It means: do what you
can do."
Minutes later, a power outage plunged the district into
darkness. The crowd cheered and lit hundreds of candles, a
symbol of long-festering discontent in this impoverished country
where people often get just few hours of power a day and
millions more have no electricity at all.
While the new government has embarked on the most dramatic
reforms since a 1962 military coup, its mixed response to the
protests suggests a difficult democratic transition - and the
risk of further antagonising a long-suffering public.
Police, for instance, dispersed protesters in the central
town of Pyi on Thursday, a heavy-handed response reminiscent of
the military junta that ruled for nearly half a century.
In Yangon, presidential adviser Ko Ko Hlaing said people
should "economise" as the Japanese did after last year's
devastating tsunami. "Let's light the candles in our own homes
after switching off the lights. Everything will be OK then."
Many took offence.
Speaking before Suu Kyi, an elder from her National League
for Democracy party referred to "that man who said people should
use candles in their home rather than in protests", clearly
meaning Ko Ko Hlaing. "I want to ask him: Do you even know the
price of a candle?" Tin Oo said to cheers.
Ko Htin Kyaw, a former political prisoner and protest
organiser, called the remarks "senseless". "We all were really
upset," he said. "He should have said something more pragmatic."
State television announced emergency measures on Wednesday
to boost electricity supplies, suggesting a government that
realises how popular discontent could derail its reform process
and irk the United States and Europe, which recently suspended
sanctions on this once-isolated country.
"THEY CAN IMPROVE"
"If they want us to stop protesting, they will have to give
24-hour electricity and more human rights," said K Lwin, a
20-year-old student who joined about 100 others on Thursday for
a third night of protests in Yangon, the country's largest city.
"I hate the previous government. The new government is
better ... but they can improve."
The protests are the latest challenge for President Thein
Sein who has freed hundreds of political prisoners, started
peace talks with ethnic minority rebels and held historic
by-elections that catapulted Suu Kyi's party into parliament.
Western governments have begun unwinding decades of
sanctions slapped on the former Burma because of the fast-paced
and historic reforms.
Last year, in what was one of the first signs of Myanmar's
new era, Thein Sein bowed to public pressure and cancelled the
Myitsone dam being built on the Irrawaddy River by the Chinese.
Power generated from the $3.6 billion project would have gone to
neighbouring China.
The power protests have produced what could be another
Myitsone moment: a chance for the government to prove it knows
how to listen.
It has made tentative moves in this direction, vowing to
rush in six 2-megawatt generators bought from U.S. company
Caterpillar Inc and two 25-megawatt gas turbines from
U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co..
But with broken-down power stations and a dilapidated
national grid, Myanmar will need more than a few generators and
turbines to make up its power shortfall. Its plants have been
generating about 1,340 megawatts during a recent drought, state
media said, while power demand has reached 1,850 megawatts.
Protesters have accused the former military government of
enriching itself at public expense by selling natural gas to
China while Myanmar suffers frequent power outages.
"There is so much electricity on the other side in China.
There's almost nothing here," read a sign held by one Yangon
protester.
That message seems to have reached Beijing, where Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters that Chinese
companies had "respect for relevant Myanmar laws and rules",
adding that protesters' anger was directed at Myanmar's
overstretched power grid rather than China's energy imports.
The demonstrations are the biggest since a 2007 monk-led
uprising in which dozens were killed and hundreds arrested.
Newspapers have taken full advantage of a relaxation of
media controls to report on the demonstrations, where protesters
have been mobbed by local journalists and photographers.
"Most weekly papers are printing photos and stories about
the protests, so they could get bigger," said Thiha Saw, editor
of business monthly Myanma Dana.
Social networking sites have also been instrumental in
spreading the word. Facebook users are circulating a photograph
of Suu Kyi, taken before the protests began, holding a candle.
On April 1, Suu Kyi's party won 43 seats in parliament and
the power shortages were a regular campaign theme. But even she
called on Friday for the public to be "pragmatic" and to protest
within the law.
"The power blackouts today are the result of decades of
mismanagement," she said. "It is quite impossible to work for a
sufficiency of power supply for the nation overnight."
Editor Thiha Saw believes the protests will subside when the
rainy season arrives in the next two weeks or so and the
hydroelectric dams fill up. But the worry is that the protests
dovetail with other long-simmering causes of discontent.
Thousands of workers have been striking for better pay and
conditions at factories on Yangon's outskirts. "Because there is
not enough electricity, the workers from the garment industry
will lose their jobs," said protest organiser Han Win Aung.