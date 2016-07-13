By Timothy Mclaughlin
| YANGON, July 13
YANGON, July 13 A half billion dollar real
estate development in Myanmar's commercial capital has gained
critical lease extensions from the ministry of transport, its
developer said on Wednesday.
The Landmark Development, backed by Singapore-listed Yoma
Strategic Holdings Ltd., located in Yangon, has been
stalled since 2012 without them.
The centerpiece of the 10 acre mixed-use property is the
139-year old Burma Railway Headquarters, a red-brick colonial
building that will be transformed into a luxury hotel.
"The lease extension for Landmark site has been granted by
Myanmar Railways of the Ministry of Transport and Communications
for an initial period of 50 years commencing on 1st January
1998," a spokeswoman for Yoma said.
"We are working with the relevant stakeholders including MIC
(Myanmar Investment Commission) to proceed with the project."
Officials from the Ministry of Transport and Communications
could not be immediately reached for comment.
The lease extensions are a step forward in the development
of what is one of Myanmar's most high-profile international
investments.
Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi
Estate Co., Ltd have formalized their involvement in
the project, Yoma said in a statement on Tuesday.
First Myanmar Investment Company Limited, a
Myanmar-based affiliate of Yoma, and the International Finance
Corporation, a branch of the World Bank that finances private
ventures, also entered into the shareholders' agreement on
Tuesday.
Both Yoma and FMI are lead by prominent Myanmar businessman
Serge Pun, who first unveiled the Landmark development in 2012.
Pun told Reuters in March that it was his adherence to good
business practices that had kept the project from moving forward
on schedule.
"It has been a very long and arduous red tape road," he
said. "Good governance always has a price to pay and the price
we are paying is a delay."
A senior transport ministry official said at the time that
the refurbishment of the old building was in progress but needed
to be carried out "without affecting the heritage values."
The official did not comment on why the lease extension had
been delayed.
(Editing by William Hardy)