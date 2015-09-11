By Aung Hla Tun
| YANGON, Sept 11
YANGON, Sept 11 Three ethnic armed groups have
called on the Myanmar government to include them in talks on a
ceasefire being negotiated with other groups, after they had
been excluded following clashes with the army near the border
with China earlier this year.
Myanmar President Thein Sein on Wednesday met leaders of
five main ethnic guerrilla groups for ceasefire talks in the
capital Naypyitaw. They agreed to hold another round of talks on
the draft of the deal in early October.
The exclusion of the Arakan Army, Myanmar National
Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army
from the signing has been one of the main stumbling blocks in
the negotiations that have dragged on for some two years.
"The nationwide ceasfire agreement is a crucial accord for
the emergence of genuine peace in the country," said the three
armies in a joint statement issued late on Thursday, demanding
that they too are included in the deal.
Tension between Myanmar's ethnic minorities and the majority
Burmese, who dominate the government, has prompted many groups
to take up arms since the country gained independence from
British colonial rule in 1948.
The three armies that put out the statement have been
fighting the government in the restive Kokang region since
February, killing scores of soldiers and causing thousands of
citizens to flee the region to China.
Aung Naing Oo, director of the Myanmar Peace Centre which
coordinates the talks, said that ethnic armed organisations and
the government had submitted different lists of signatories for
the ceasefire accord proposed by the government.
He said the government is refusing to recognize the three
armies fighting the government in Kokang.
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week urged
the rebels not to rush the deal, but work slowly on a pact to
ensure lasting peace and stability. She said all groups should
be included in the accord.
