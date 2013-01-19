* Next wave of reforms outlined to aid donors
* President wants peace talks with ethnic rebels
* Central bank to be given autonomy
(Adds president's speech, proposed peace talks with rebels)
By Min Zayar Oo
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, Jan 19 Myanmar's government
will unveil a slew of new reforms to donor countries and
international organisations this weekend, aiming to consolidate
achievements since the end of military rule in 2011 but also
quickly improve the lives of its citizens.
In opening remarks to donors on Saturday, President Thein
Sein said the government wanted "a modern, industrialised
country" but also stressed the need to develop the agricultural
sector and narrow development gaps between the regions.
He told the donors the government wanted their help to raise
living standards and skills of its people.
"This will also help us undertake political reforms that are
aimed at transforming the country into a modern, developed
democracy," he said.
A wide-ranging "Framework for Economic and Social Reforms"
seen by Reuters set out broad initiatives to achieve those goals
by 2030 plus more immediate priorities for the next three
years.
Admitting Myanmar was "way behind neighbouring countries",
it touches upon the liberalisation of trade and investment,
health and education, transparency and infrastructure.
Thein Sein, himself a former junta general, has already
pushed through far-reaching reforms since taking office in March
2011 at the head of a quasi-civilian government.
He has introduced a market-oriented exchange rate, freed
hundreds of political prisoners and agreed ceasefires with most
of the ethnic rebel groups that have fought for decades for
autonomy.
In his speech he said peace and stability went hand in hand
with socio-economic development.
"We will start political dialogue with all 10 major ethnic
armed groups that have concluded ceasefire agreements with the
government in the near future," he said.
He invited rebels in Kachin state who have not yet joined
the process to take part in peace talks.
Late on Friday he issued a ceasefire order in Kachin state,
where tens of thousands of people have been displaced in 20
months of fighting, although rebel leaders would not immediately
commit to the truce, suspicious of the government's motives.
The army's continued attacks in the state have raised doubts
about his control over the military and even led some to
question his sincerity about the reform process in general.
ENCOURAGE INVESTMENT
Western governments have dropped or eased sanctions imposed
on the former junta in recognition of Thein Sein's reforms, and
international firms are keen to move into a country with vast
resources, located between China and India and part of a vibrant
Southeast Asia heading for closer economic union in 2015.
Improving the environment for foreign investment is a
central aim of the latest proposals.
The unification of exchange rates, already undertaken by the
government, will be bolstered by further liberalisation efforts,
such as removing all exchange and non-tariff restrictions on
imports "as a matter of urgency".
The government says it will give priority to a new central
bank law that will grant it operational autonomy.
A new foreign investment law was passed at the end of 2012
but left many questions open about how it would work.
"Feedback from the business community suggests that it is
particularly important that the law and procedures are specific
as to which sectors are restricted with respect to foreign
investment and does not allow for discretion with respect to
implementation," the reform document said.
Further efforts at transparency will be made in the natural
resources sector. The government will disclose the revenue it
gets from oil, gas and mining assets and companies must publish
what they pay to the state.
In the telecoms sector, the government will aim for an 80
percent penetration rate for mobile phones by 2015. The rate in
2011 was less than 3 percent.
The tourism industry, which requires "immediate
adjustments", will receive a boost from looser visa rules,
modelled on those of successful holiday destinations such as
Thailand.
Fiscal proposals include raising the threshold for income
tax and introducing a value-added tax, and the government will
look at how it can make the national budget more transparent.
As one of the "quick wins" to help ordinary people, the
government will improve public transport in the commercial
capital, Yangon, perhaps by lifting restrictions on motorcycles,
and banks will be able to start offering mortgage financing.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun in Yangon; Writing by
Paul Carsten; Editing by Alan Raybould and Daniel Magnowski)