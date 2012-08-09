* Myanmar looking to double rice exports
By Jason Szep
YANGON, Aug. 9 As Myanmar emerges from decades
of isolation and oppression, it hopes to reclaim its nearly
forgotten status as the world's biggest rice exporter.
That's a tall order, but industry and government officials
have begun drafting plans to revitalise the industry after years
of neglect and military mismanagement.
No country's appetite is quite like Myanmar's, which boasts
the world's highest annual rice consumption at 210 kg (460 lb)
per person. It makes up 75 percent of the country's diet,
according to government statistics.
That helps explains its economy.
Agriculture - including farms, fisheries, forestry and
livestock -- accounts for 43 percent of gross domestic product,
a quarter of exports and 70 percent of employment. Industrial
production, including exports of natural gas, is about 20
percent of the $43 billion economy.
As Myanmar undergoes the most breathtaking reforms in the
former British colony since a 1962 military coup when it was
known as Burma, the government is looking for ways to revive the
rice industry and reclaim its nearly forgotten status as the
world's top rice exporter in the 1960s.
A top priority is to give farmers better access to
high-quality seeds by encouraging investments from
multinationals such as Monsanto Co and DuPont Co's Pioneer
Hi-Bred seed unit.
"In China, every township has a seed production company,"
Tin Naing Thein, National Planning and Economic Development
Minister told Reuters. "The government will encourage and
support them here."
A recent easing in U.S. sanctions could make that easier.
DuPont Pioneer, for instance, is "looking forward to exploring
opportunities in Myanmar", spokeswoman Cookie Lo said in an
e-mail.
Myanmar is predicting a big increase in exports, projecting
shipments of as much as 2 million tonnes next year and 3 million
by 2015, says Ye Min Aung, Secretary General of the Myanmar Rice
Industry Association. That's up sharply from 778,000 last year.
It expects exports to double this year to 1.5 million
tonnes. However, the U.S. Agriculture Department attache has
forecast exports would likely tumble 23 percent in 2012, due to
increased supplies from other rice producers.
CREDIT REFORM
A new agricultural bank was set up two months ago to provide
credit to small farmers, many of whom are struggling with debt.
Myanma Agro-business Public Co has 76 shareholders,
including agriculture development banks (ADCs) run by local
tycoons that specialise in micro-credit. With an initial 16
billion kyat ($18 million) in capital, it will publicly sell
shares after its business license is approved, says Myo Thuya
Aye, managing director of Ayeyar Wun Trading Co Ltd, an ADC.
The bank is similar to one set up in Indonesia, whose
political and economic reforms over the years Myanmar is
studying. Unlike the Indonesian bank, Myanmo Agro-business will
not be state controlled.
That could be a problem, says David Dapice, an economist at
Harvard University's Ash Center, who helped Bank Rakyat
Indonesia build a network of small, profitable outlets in the
1980s.
"In Indonesia, the government bank was able to act like a
private bank and did very, very well. Rural credit became a
profit centre," he says. "I have nothing against private banking
going into rural areas. But I find they are generally reluctant
to do so when the rural areas are not prosperous."
That's already happening. After lending $100 million in
2010/11, the ADCs cut that back to $25 million in the year to
March, the U.S. Agriculture Department attache says.
"To have farmers thrive, Indonesia realised that the
government had to invest in rural infrastructure and provide a
realistic exchange rate, not just provide credit. The pieces are
not yet in place in Myanmar," Dapice said.
ANTIQUATED MILLS
Mills are another problem. About 80 percent are small-scale,
antiquated businesses that struggle to produce the white rice
kernels expected by international buyers. As a result, mill
losses, measured mostly by broken grains, are 20 percent higher
than in Thailand and Vietnam, says Ye Min Aung at the rice
industry association.
Several rice exporters are building large-scale mills that
can handle as much as 200 tonnes a day, says Tin Htut Oo, head
of the new National Economic and Social Development Advisory
Committee, a body that advises the government.
"We can increase up to two million tonnes very quickly
within one or two years," he says of rice exports.
He also expects fertiliser sales to boom. While Myanmar's
farmland is similar in size to Vietnam and Thailand, it uses
two-thirds less fertiliser - just a million tonnes a year.
Expanding that, he says, could produce a big increase in yields.
"You can imagine in a few years' time the use of fertiliser
in Myannar will at least double. I wouldn't be surprised if it
tripled. That is a big area of investment."
Myanmar's total rice consumption accounts for 11 million to
13 million tonnes per year, compared with milled rice production
of 14 million to 15 million, the rice industry body says. Target
export markets are Africa, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines and East Timor.