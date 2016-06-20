YANGON, June 20 Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi
has told the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights that the
government will avoid using the term "Rohingya" to describe a
persecuted Muslim minority in the country's northwest, an
official told Reuters on Monday.
Members of the 1.1 million group, who identify themselves by
the term "Rohingya" and live in apartheid-like conditions, are
seen by many Myanmar Buddhists as illegal immigrants from
Bangladesh. The term is a divisive issue.
The U.N. human rights investigator, Yanghee Lee, met Suu Kyi
in the capital Naypyitaw on her first trip to Myanmar since the
Nobel Peace Prize winner took power in April.
Feted in the West for her role as champion of Myanmar's
democratic opposition during long years of military rule and
house arrest, Suu Kyi has been criticized overseas, and by some
in Myanmar, for saying little about the abuses faced by the
Rohingya.
"At their meeting here this morning, our Foreign Minister
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi explained our stance on this issue that the
controversial terms should be avoided," said Aung Lin, the
Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Suu Kyi is banned from presidency by the military-drafted
constitution because her children have British citizenship. She
holds offices of the State Counsellor and the Minister for
Foreign Affairs, but is the de-facto leader of the
administration.
She said during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry last month that the country needed "space" to deal with
the Rohingya issue and cautioned against the use of "emotive
terms", that she said were making the situation more difficult.
The previous military-linked government of former junta
general Thein Sein referred to the group as "Bengalis", implying
they were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, though many have
lived in Myanmar for generations.
On Friday, Myanmar representative to the United Nations
Human Rights Council Thet Thinzar Tun criticized use of "certain
nomenclature" by a U.N. representative as "adding fuel to fire"
and "only making things worse".
"For the sake of harmony and mutual trust between two
communities, it is advisable for everyone to use the term 'the
Muslim community in Rakhine State'," said Thet Thinzar Tun,
according to a video on the U.N. website.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al
Hussein on Monday called on Myanmar to end discrimination and
human rights violations against minorities in a report that
outlined those violations and focused particularly on the plight
of the Rohingya.
Lee is reviled by radical nationalist Buddhists in Myanmar,
whose leader, Wirathu, called her a "whore" after she urged the
previous government to end the abuses of the Rohingya and
criticized laws seen as discriminating non-Buddhists and women.
Some 125,000 Rohingya remain displaced and face severe
travel restrictions in squalid camps since fighting erupted in
Rakhine State between Buddhists and Muslims in 2012. Thousands
have fled persecution and poverty.
Suu Kyi has formed a committee to "bring peace and
development" to the state, but its plans are not clear.
Lee will meet several cabinet members and travel to areas
where ethnic armed groups fight the military and sometimes
between themselves, including Shan, Kachin and Rakhine states.
Aye Win, a U.N. official responsible for contacts with the
media during Lee's visit, declined to comment.
