BANGKOK, March 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Businesses
in Myanmar have colluded with military and government officials
to seize vast tracts of farmland from ethnic minority villagers
in the northeast, using much of the land for rubber plantations,
a UK-based rights group said.
Over the past decade, 5.3 million acres (2.1 million
hectares) has been leased to investors for commercial
agriculture without the consent of landowners, and rubber
plantations cover more than a quarter of this area, Global
Witness said in a report released on Thursday.
Global Witness's 18-month investigation focused on
northeastern Shan state bordering China, and found that the
area's regional military command collaborated with district
government and private companies to confiscate land, the
majority of seizures taking place in 2006.
"The army went in with company representatives to help them
confiscate the land... land that farmers had used for
generations," the group's land campaigner, Josie Cohen, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone from Myanmar.
Soldiers showed up in villages with no warning, once even
moving into the village chief's house, and marked out the
boundaries of the land they wanted with bamboo posts, forcing
villagers to clear it, she said.
The main beneficiary of the land seizures in the area Global
Witness surveyed was private company Sein Wut Hmon, it said. The
owner and director of the company denied all allegations made in
the report against him and the company, the report said.
An employee at Sein Wut Hmon, reached by telephone at the
company's main office in Yangon, said the company's owner could
not be reached for comment.
Global Witness cross-checked government land allocation
documents with field investigations and satellite information.
It also interviewed 124 affected residents of 11 villages
and more than 20 government officials, retired military
officers, journalists and land activists.
The report said Sein Wut Hmon controls the largest amount of
land of any rubber company in Shan state with a total of 4,608
acres (1,865 hectares) of plantations.
None of the villagers whose land was seized had land titles,
but despite having land tax receipts as proof of ownership, they
were not paid for their land, the report said.
"There was very little compensation - 98 percent of the
people we interviewed hadn't received any compensation for the
land," Cohen said.
Three villages have sent the government letters of protest
but have received no response, while in most cases villagers
were scared to take action because of the army's firm control of
the area, she said.
The report said the main ethnic minority groups in
communities affected by the company's rubber operations were
Shan, Palaung and Kachin.
Land grabs are widespread in Myanmar, and some disputes over
confiscated land turn violent.
In November 2012, more than 70 people were injured when
police raided a camp where people were protesting against the
expansion of a copper mine in northern Myanmar. Villagers said
the expansion involved the unlawful confiscation of thousands of
acres of their land.
Cohen said that as Myanmar drafts its new national land
policy, Global Witness is lobbying to ensure it is
"backward-looking", with a grievance mechanism and restitution
for past land grabs.
She also urged international investors buying rubber from
Myanmar to "conduct stringent checks to ensure that the rubber
they buy doesn't fuel corruption or drive human rights abuses".
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Tim Pearce)