By Aung Hla Tun
| BANGKOK, March 21
BANGKOK, March 21 A central Myanmar town
declared a curfew for a second night on Thursday after violent
clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured
at least 20, authorities said.
Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 540 km (336 miles) north of
Yangon, on Wednesday after an argument between a Buddhist couple
and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot
involving hundreds of people, police said.
"We can't say the situation is under control. The police
force is not strong enough to control the situation," Win Htein,
a member of the opposition National League for Democracy party,
told Reuters.
A government building was set on fire on Thursday morning,
he added.
Relations between Buddhists and Muslims have simmered since
last year's sectarian violence in western Rakhine state killed
110 people and left 120,000 people homeless. Such violence could
endanger democratic reforms undertaken in the country since
military rule ended in 2011, the U.N. warned earlier this month.
The Meikhtila clash raises concerns the religious unrest
could spread elsewhere in Myanmar, a Buddhist-dominated country
where about five percent of the 60 million population are
Muslim.
At least one mosque, an Islamic religious school, several
shops and a government office were set alight, said a fire
service official who declined to be named.
"Over 20 people had to be sent to hospital for injuries in
the violence. A Buddhist monk and a local driver died in
hospital while the rest are receiving treatment," a police
officer from the township told Reuters.
Senior government officials said they were monitoring the
situation in Meikhtila while roads linking it to other major
cities in the region have been temporarily closed.
"It is very important to understand that there are those who
want to create racial and sectarian violence out of ordinary
crimes," Min Ko Naing, of the pro-democracy 88 Generation Peace
and Open Society group, told reporters in Yangon on Wednesday.
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Andrew R.C.
Marshall and Nick Macfie)