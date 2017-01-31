DHAKA Jan 31 Bangladesh has resurrected a plan
to relocate thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in
Myanmar's northwestern Rakhine State to a flooded island in the
Bay of Bengal to prevent them from "intermingling" with
Bangladeshi citizens.
The United Nations says about 65,000 people have fled the
Muslim-majority northern part of Rakhine to Bangladesh since
attacks that killed nine Myanmar border police on Oct. 9,
sparking a heavy-handed security response in which scores were
killed.
Bangladesh first proposed the idea of sending the Rohingya
to Thengar Char, which floods at high tide, in 2015, prompting
anger among rights groups.
A notice dated Jan. 26 and posted on the website of the
Bangladesh government's cabinet says several committees had been
formed to look at the influx of Rohingya Muslims, which the
country fears could lead to law and order issues as they mix
with local residents.
Dhaka was preparing a list of the people who would be
temporarily moved to Thengar Char before being sent back to
Myanmar, the notice said.
A senior official at Bangladesh's home ministry said the
process to shift the Rohingya to the island would take time and
that "if that place is not livable, the government will make it
livable".
Hundreds were killed in communal clashes in Rakhine in 2012,
exposing a lack of oversight of the military by the
administration of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Rohingya are seen by many Myanmar Buddhists as illegal
immigrants from Bangladesh.
